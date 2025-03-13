‘Court – State vs. a Nobody’ shares happiness ofr the premieres response

Natural Star Nani's Wall Poster Cinema is set to bring a gripping courtroom drama to the big screen with Court – State vs. a Nobody, starring Priyadarshi in the lead role. Directed by Ram Jagadish and produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as co-producer, the film has already generated significant buzz. The trailer and the song Premalo have received widespread praise, and the premieres have been met with an overwhelming response. As the film gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on March 14, the producers shared key insights at a press conference.

Deepthi Ganta spoke about her involvement in the project, explaining that after Nani and Prashanthi approved the script, she joined as an on-set producer, ensuring smooth execution during filming. She praised Jagadish’s writing, highlighting its layered storytelling and tight screenplay.

PrashanthiThipirneni emphasized the meticulous script selection process at Wall Poster Cinema, stating that both she and Nani evaluate stories, but ultimately trust Nani’s instinct. "If a story excites him enough to watch it in theaters, he moves forward with it," she explained.

The premieres of Court have received exceptional feedback, with audiences especially appreciating the second half. Even lawyers who attended the screenings lauded the film’s realistic portrayal of courtroom proceedings, calling it one of the most authentic courtroom dramas they've seen.

Deepthi Ganta highlighted key performances, particularly Rohini’s role and Shivaji’s portrayal of Mangapati, a character many viewers could relate to. The film’s authenticity stems from director Ram Jagadish’s extensive research, particularly on the POCSO Act, which plays a pivotal role in the narrative.

On the production side, the team prioritized casting strong performers over extravagant sets. Alongside Priyadarshi, Rohini, Sai Kumar, Shivaji, Harsh Vardhan, Roshan, and Sridevi deliver compelling performances. With high expectations surrounding Court – State vs. a Nobody, the film is poised to make a lasting impact when it hits theaters on March 14.
















