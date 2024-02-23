Crew: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti - Ready for Takeoff on March 29!

Welcome aboard the exciting cinematic voyage titled "Crew" (previously known as The Crew), featuring the stellar trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, the makers recently revealed captivating posters of the leading ladies.



In the first poster, Kareena Kapoor captivates with her stunning presence, accompanied by the intriguing text, "Steal it." Kareena shares the excitement, urging fans with the caption, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Equally enchanting is Tabu's poster, where her subtle smile is complemented by the enticing tagline, "Risk it."

Last but not least, Kriti Sanon graces the third poster with the text, "Fake it."

The film marks the first collaboration of these talented actresses and also stars Diljit Dosanjh, with a cameo appearance by comedian Kapil Sharma. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who reunited after the success of "Veere Di Wedding" in 2018, "Crew" delves into the challenges of the struggling airline industry.

The much-anticipated film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, promises an exhilarating experience and is set to release on March 29. Buckle up for a journey that combines star power and cinematic