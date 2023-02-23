Critics Choice Super Awards 2023: RRR Movie Is Going To Lock Horns With 'The Batman' And 'The Boys' Movies

Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR which is helmed by SS Rajamouli is still showing off its magic on the global side. Already the movie bagged its place in the prestigious Oscars 2023 nominations and won big at the Golden Globes 2023 and Critics Choice Awards 2023. Even the movie is expected to win a couple of awards at HCA Film Awards 2023 which is going to be held tomorrow. Off late, the makers of this movie announced that the movie also made its place in the prestigious 'Critics Choice Super Awards 2023' nominations list. Guess what, the movie is not just restricted to the 'Best Movie' but made its place in the 'Best Actor' list as Junior NTR and Ram Charan are listed in this category! This show is all set to honour the best performers of sci-fi, horror and action genre movies.

Till now, the movie bagged Golden Globes 2023 and a couple of other awards in the 'Best Original Song' category. Now, if the movie makes it win in the 'Best Actor' category, then Indian pride is taken to the next level and the lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan also get enough attention from the global side.

Coming to the 'Best Action Movie' category, RRR needs to fight with Hollywood's best movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' And 'The Woman King' to win the prestigious award!

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

• "Bullet Train" (Sony Pictures)

• "RRR" (Variance Films)

• "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

• "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" (Lionsgate)

• "The Woman King" (Sony Pictures)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

• Nicolas Cage, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

• Ram Charan, "RRR"

• Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"

• Brad Pitt, "Bullet Train"

• N.T. Rama Rao Jr, "RRR"

Best Actress in an Action Movie

• Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"

• Jennifer Connelly, "Top Gun: Maverick"

• Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

• Joey King, "Bullet Train"

• Joey King, "The Princess"

Best Superhero Movie

• "The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

• "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

• "DC League of Super-Pets" (Warner Bros.)

• "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (Marvel Studios)

• "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Marvel Studios)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

• Benedict Cumberbatch, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

• Paul Dano, "The Batman"

• Colin Farrell, "The Batman"

• Tenoch Huerta, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

• Robert Pattinson, "The Batman"

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

• Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

• Zoe Kravitz, "The Batman"

• Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

• Natalie Portman, "Thor: Love and Thunder"

• Letitia Wright, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best Horror Movie

• "Barbarian"

• "The Black Phone"

• "Pearl"

• "Smile"

• "Speak No Evil"

• "X"

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

• Ethan Hawke, "The Black Phone"

• Fedja van Huêt, "Speak No Evil"

• Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

• Rory Kinnear, "Men"

• Justin Long, "Barbarian"

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

• Jessie Buckley, "Men"

• Aisha Dee, "Sissy"

• Anna Diop, "Nanny"

• Mia Goth, "Pearl"

• Rebecca Hall, "Resurrection"

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• "Avatar: The Way of Water"

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• "Nope"

• "The Northman"

• "Prey"

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• Colin Farrell, "After Yang"

• Daniel Kaluuya, "Nope"

• Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project"

• Alexander Skarsgård, "The Northman"

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• Karen Gillan, "Dual"

• Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Amber Midthunder, "Prey"

• Keke Palmer, "Nope"

• Zoe Saldana, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

• Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Villain in a Movie

• Paul Dano, "The Batman"

• Mia Goth, "Pearl"

• Tenoch Huerta, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

• Joey King, "Bullet Train"

• Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

• Mark Rylance, "Bones and All"

Television Categories

Best Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• "9-1-1" (Fox)

• "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

• "Kung Fu" (The CW)

• "Reacher" (Amazon Prime Video)

• "Tulsa King" (Paramount+)

• "Vikings: Valhalla" (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Kevin Costner – "Yellowstone"

• John Krasinski – "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"

• Ralph Macchio – "Cobra Kai"

• Alan Ritchson – "Reacher"

• Sylvester Stallone – "Tulsa King"

• William Zabka – "Cobra Kai"

Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Angela Bassett – "9-1-1"

• Queen Latifah – "The Equalizer"

• Olivia Liang – "Kung Fu"

• Katherine McNamara – "Walker: Independence"

• Helen Mirren – "1923"

• Kelly Reilly – "Yellowstone"

Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• "The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)

• "Doom Patrol" (HBO)

• "Ms. Marvel" (Disney+)

• "Peacemaker" (HBO)

• "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" (Disney+)

• "Werewolf by Night" (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• John Cena – "Peacemaker"

• Brendan Fraser – "Doom Patrol"

• Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

• Oscar Isaac – "Moon Knight"

• Elliot Page – "The Umbrella Academy"

• Antony Starr – "The Boys"

Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Danielle Brooks – "Peacemaker"

• Michelle Gomez – "Doom Patrol"

• Caity Lotz – "Legends of Tomorrow"

• Tatiana Maslany – "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

• Erin Moriarty – "The Boys"

• Iman Vellani – "Ms. Marvel"

Best Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" (AMC)

• "Chucky" (Syfy)

• "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)

• "Evil" (Paramount+)

• "The Walking Dead" (AMC)

• "Wednesday" (Netflix)

• "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Jacob Anderson – "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire"

• Matt Berry – "What We Do in the Shadows"

• Mike Colter – "Evil"

• Harvey Guillén – "What We Do in the Shadows"

• Evan Peters – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

• Sam Reid – "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire"

Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Jennifer Coolidge – "The Watcher"

• Natasia Demetriou – "What We Do in the Shadows"

• Katja Herbers – "Evil"

• Niecy Nash-Betts – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

• Jenna Ortega – "Wednesday"

• Christina Ricci – "Wednesday"

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• "Andor" (Disney+)

• "For All Mankind" (Apple TV+)

• "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

• "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Amazon Prime Video)

• "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (Paramount+)

• "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Chiwetel Ejiofor – "The Man Who Fell to Earth"

• Samuel L. Jackson – "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"

• Diego Luna – "Andor"

• Anson Mount – "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

• Adam Scott – "Severance"

• Matt Smith – "House of the Dragon"

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Milly Alcock – "House of the Dragon"

• Patricia Arquette – "Severance"

• Morfydd Clark – "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

• Moses Ingram – "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

• Fiona Shaw – "Andor"

• Sissy Spacek – "Night Sky"

Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

• Ethan Hawke – "Moon Knight"

• Brad Dourif – "Chucky"

• Matt Smith – "House of the Dragon"

• Hayden Christensen – "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

• Antony Starr – "The Boys"

• Michael Emerson – "Evil"

• Jamie Campbell Bower – "Stranger Things"

• Harriet Sansom Harris – "Werewolf By Night"

Hope RRR wins big at this International Award show too…