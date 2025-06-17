Cult classic ‘Hanuman Junction’ to re-release in theatres on June 28

The 2001 blockbuster Hanuman Junction, a perfect blend of action and comedy, is set for a theatrical re-release on June 28. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Arjun, Jagapathi Babu, and Venu, the film marked the successful directorial debut of Mohan Raja, who later directed hits like Jayam (Tamil), Thani Oruvan, and Godfather.

Produced by M. V. Lakshmi under the M. L. Movie Arts banner, founded by noted editor Mohan, the film also stars Laya, Sneha, and Vijayalakshmi. Comedy legends such as Brahmanandam, Ali, Kovai Sarala, LB Sriram, MS Narayana, and Venu Madhav added to the film’s charm with their impeccable comic timing.

Known for its engaging screenplay, humorous dialogues, and high-octane action, Hanuman Junction gained cult status over the years and remains a fan favorite. With cinematography by C. Ramprasad and music composed by Suresh Peters, the film is a nostalgic entertainer poised to win hearts once again.

At a time when Tollywood is witnessing a lull in full-fledged comedy entertainers, the re-release of Hanuman Junction promises to bring back laughter and energy to the big screen for a whole new generation of audiences.

Hanuman Junction Re-release, Cult Telugu Movies, Arjun Jagapathi Babu Venu, Mohan Raja Debut, Telugu Comedy Action, Tollywood Nostalgia