‘CULT’ movie review: High-octane survival thriller

Rating: 3/5

CULT is a movie directed and starred by Vishwak Sen that aims to bring a unique slasher and survival thriller to the big screen. The high octane thriller involves intense violence, high stakes and emotional elements to keep viewers interested.

Story

Elvin (Tarak Ponnappa) hosts an extravagant birthday party for some influential personalities from across the country. However, things quickly take a dark turn as the group get stuck in a deadly situation with a murderous rampage and bombs. One of the guests, DSP Sankalp Nayak (Vishwak Sen) takes control to try and keep everyone safe.

Performances

One of the highlights of this movie is Vishwak Sen. He brings his usual charismatic flair and energy to his action scenes. After he enters the movie the action becomes very intense.

Tarak Ponnappa brings some light-hearted moments with his annoyed character. Vivek Chepuri has a good impact as the villain. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyenger, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, EZY and the rest of the supporting cast also put in good performances. The emotional subplot gives some depth to the movie.

Technicalities

The direction by Vishwak Sen shines through in the action scenes and last part of the movie. There is some intrigue in the interval scene and the final parts of the movie are very interesting as the guests show courage to fight back against their attackers.

The background score by Ravi Basrur is intense throughout the action. Aravind Viswanathan also does a good job capturing the action in his cinematography. The set design should be praised for creating an extravagant birthday party. However, the editing could have been tighter and the pacing more consistent.

Analysis

CULT should be praised for trying something new with a survival thriller. It is a very intense movie with lots of exciting moments thanks to the violent setting, ambitious plot and action scenes. The last 30 minutes are very effective.

Whilst the deadly games could have been more creative and the tension more exciting, Vishwak Sen brings a lot of charisma to the movie so it remains interesting. The emotional subplot and supporting performances help the movie.

Overall CULT is an action packed survival thriller that has some exciting moments. Vishwak Sen really shines in the action scenes and if you enjoy intense, violent thrillers then this is definitely worth watching.