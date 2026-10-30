- Telangana CM accuses KCR of attempting to grab Rs 50,000 crore land
- IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement
- Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway
- Uttarakhand to observe Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary as National Unity Day tomorrow
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
- Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
‘CULT’ movie review: High-octane survival thriller
In Short
CULT is a movie directed and starred by Vishwak Sen that aims to bring a unique slasher and survival thriller to the big screen.
Rating: 3/5
CULT is a movie directed and starred by Vishwak Sen that aims to bring a unique slasher and survival thriller to the big screen. The high octane thriller involves intense violence, high stakes and emotional elements to keep viewers interested.
Story
Elvin (Tarak Ponnappa) hosts an extravagant birthday party for some influential personalities from across the country. However, things quickly take a dark turn as the group get stuck in a deadly situation with a murderous rampage and bombs. One of the guests, DSP Sankalp Nayak (Vishwak Sen) takes control to try and keep everyone safe.
Performances
One of the highlights of this movie is Vishwak Sen. He brings his usual charismatic flair and energy to his action scenes. After he enters the movie the action becomes very intense.
Tarak Ponnappa brings some light-hearted moments with his annoyed character. Vivek Chepuri has a good impact as the villain. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyenger, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, EZY and the rest of the supporting cast also put in good performances. The emotional subplot gives some depth to the movie.
Technicalities
The direction by Vishwak Sen shines through in the action scenes and last part of the movie. There is some intrigue in the interval scene and the final parts of the movie are very interesting as the guests show courage to fight back against their attackers.
The background score by Ravi Basrur is intense throughout the action. Aravind Viswanathan also does a good job capturing the action in his cinematography. The set design should be praised for creating an extravagant birthday party. However, the editing could have been tighter and the pacing more consistent.
Analysis
CULT should be praised for trying something new with a survival thriller. It is a very intense movie with lots of exciting moments thanks to the violent setting, ambitious plot and action scenes. The last 30 minutes are very effective.
Whilst the deadly games could have been more creative and the tension more exciting, Vishwak Sen brings a lot of charisma to the movie so it remains interesting. The emotional subplot and supporting performances help the movie.
Overall CULT is an action packed survival thriller that has some exciting moments. Vishwak Sen really shines in the action scenes and if you enjoy intense, violent thrillers then this is definitely worth watching.
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure