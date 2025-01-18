‘Daaku Maharaj’ team celebrates film success

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest action thriller Daaku Maharaj has become a massive hit, grossing over ₹114 crores within just five days of its release. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film, which hit theatres worldwide on January 12 as a Sankranti treat, is already being hailed as one of the biggest successes in Balakrishna's career.





At a success meet held at ITC Kohinoor in Hyderabad, the team behind Daaku Maharaj expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and audiences for their overwhelming support. Balakrishna, visibly thrilled with the success, attributed the film's triumph to the blessings of his parents and the love of his audience. He proudly declared this to be his fourth consecutive blockbuster, following Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari.

Balakrishna also lauded director Bobby Kolli for his meticulous direction, which he believes captured the best performances from every actor. Special praise was given to the film's music composer, Thaman, who Balakrishna playfully rebranded as "NBK Thaman" due to the immense popularity of his soundtrack. The film’s supporting cast, including Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal, was also praised for their stellar performances.





Director Bobby Kolli, reflecting on the film's success, spoke about how Daaku Maharaj aimed to be a milestone in Balakrishna’s career. He particularly highlighted Balakrishna’s single-take performance in Jaipur, which left the crew and audience in awe.

With its gripping storyline, memorable performances, and top-notch direction, Daaku Maharaj continues to break records and is set to make an even bigger impact in the weeks to come.