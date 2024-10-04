‘Dakshina’ review: A gripping crime thriller

"Dakshina," starring Sai Dhansika of "Kabali" fame, is a crime thriller directed by OshoTulasi Ram. Released today, this film explores a chilling series of murders, with Dhansika playing a tough cop on a mission to stop a psychotic killer. Let’s dive into the review to see how well it delivers.



Story:

Dakshina (Sai Dhansika) is a dedicated and serious police officer. When a string of brutal murders targeting young women occurs across the city, Dakshina is assigned to the case. The killer is a psychotic criminal who beheads his victims in a gruesome manner. Who is this killer, and why is he committing these horrifying acts? Amid her investigation, a tragedy strikes Dakshina's personal life. How she faces this tragedy and seeks revenge forms the crux of the story. What challenges does Dakshina confront, and how does she ultimately achieve justice?

Performances:

Sai Dhansika shines in the lead role, showcasing an impressive body language and strong emotional expression throughout the crime sequences. She particularly excels in a few key scenes, leaving audiences pleasantly surprised by her intensity. RishavBasu, playing a pivotal role, also delivers a strong performance, especially in the climax, where his portrayal stands out. His performance in serious crime sequences becomes one of the highlights of the movie.

Technicalities:

The film’s flashback scenes, seen from Dakshina’s perspective, are effectively handled. Director OshoTulasi Ram does well in portraying multiple aspects of the serial killings, maintaining intrigue. The supporting cast, including Subhash and Anand Bharathi, fit seamlessly into their respective roles. The opening scene sets an engaging tone for the film. However, the first half lacks complete grip and could have been strengthened with tighter writing, as some unnecessary lagging scenes weaken the pacing.

Analysis:

The main storyline revolves around how a psychotic killer targets a powerful ACP, keeping viewers on edge as they anticipate the next move. The interval episode is particularly gripping, with a few unexpected twists enhancing the story. The second half carries a more emotional depth, effectively handled by the director. The approach towards Dakshina’s emotional journey and her quest for revenge keeps the audience hooked. OshoTulasi Ram has delivered a commendable attempt, ensuring that "Dakshina" is an engaging watch.

On a whole, with a thrilling plot, solid performances, and some unexpected twists, "Dakshina" is a well-crafted crime thriller that is sure to entertain. It’s definitely worth a watch for those who enjoy suspenseful narratives with emotional depth.

Rating: 3/5







