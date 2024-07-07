‘Darling’ is about evolving dynamics of love and life after marriage- Producer Chaitanya Reddy

The highly anticipated romantic comedy "Darling," starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh, is generating significant buzz ahead of its worldwide release on July 19. Directed by Aswin Raam and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, the film promises to deliver a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience.

Producer Chaitanya Reddy, riding high on the success of the blockbuster "Hanu-Man," shared her excitement and insights about "Darling" in a recent media interaction. She explained that the film, which began shooting before the release of "Hanu-Man," resonated deeply with her due to its relatable storyline about the evolving dynamics of love and life after marriage.

Chaitanya emphasized the perfect casting of Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh, whose characters are designed to contrast yet complement each other. Priyadarshi's innocent and simple background and Nabha's vibrant and social persona create an engaging narrative filled with humor and relatable moments. Despite a minor accident, Nabha's dedication and positive energy have made her a significant asset to the film.

Initially considered under the title "Why This Kolaveri," the film eventually adopted the more universally appealing title "Darling," with "Why This Kolaveri" as a tagline. The producers believe this choice better encapsulates the film's emotional and entertaining essence.

"Darling" will initially release in Telugu, with the potential for a pan-Indian remake if it garners enough audience support. The film’s music, composed by Vivek, has already received praise for its catchy and heartfelt tunes.

Chaitanya also revealed plans for future projects, including "Jai Hanuman," which is currently in pre-production. With ten more films in the pipeline, Primeshow Entertainment aims to continue delivering engaging and successful cinematic experiences.