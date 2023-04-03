Dasara Opening Weekend Box Office Smashes Records with Huge Earnings

The much-hyped revenge drama "Dasara" starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh exceeded the expectations of trade pundits and film analysts with its impressive first weekend box office performance. The movie managed to collect Rs 33 crore (share) in Telugu states within four days, thanks to its buzz.

In the United States, "Dasara" raked in $1.6 million, becoming Nani's highest-grossing film to date. Its worldwide earnings in just four days amounted to almost Rs 44 crore (share). The movie was also a remarkable debut for director Srikanth Odela, as it received positive feedback from audiences for its high technical standards and powerful performances.

Despite being released in five Indian languages, the Telugu version of "Dasara" performed significantly better than the non-Telugu versions, contributing to 90% of the film's revenue. While the movie did well in Telangana and the United States, it didn't perform as strongly in Andhra Pradesh.