Date and time locked for Prabhas ‘The Raja Saab’ first glimpse

Pan India Rebel Star Prabhas is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming project, "The Raja Saab," directed by the beloved Maruthi. This captivating romantic horror entertainer, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, has already generated significant excitement.

Prabhas, known for his versatile roles and mass appeal, will be seen in a 'Massy' avatar in "The Raja Saab." The film, which promises to be a complete entertainer, will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, making it a true pan-Indian film. The first look of the film has already impressed fans and critics alike.

The makers have announced that an entertaining glimpse of the film will be released tomorrow at 5:03 PM. They shared a vibrant poster featuring Prabhas in a stunning and stylish look, further heightening anticipation. The announcement read, "Put on your shades and get ready for a SWEET TREAT. #TheRajaSaab𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐄 will bring the celebrations galore tomorrow at 5:03 PM."

Maruthi, known for superhits like "Prati Roju Pandage," "Prema Katha Chitram," and "Mahanubhavudu," is ecstatic about joining forces with Prabhas for this romantic horror entertainer. This genre is a new venture for Prabhas, which adds to the curiosity and excitement surrounding the film.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, a leading name in the Telugu industry known for backing commercial hits like "Karthikeya 2" and "Dhamaka," expressed his excitement about the project. He emphasized that "The Raja Saab" is being produced with high production values, ensuring a grand cinematic experience.

The film's music is being crafted by national award-winning composer Thaman S, while cinematography is led by Karthik Palani of "Varisu" fame.

Renowned VFX artist Kamal Kannan, known for his work on "Magadheera" and "Baahubali," is also part of the team.

Written and directed by Maruthi, "The Raja Saab" is poised to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries, promising a thrilling and entertaining ride for audiences across India.







