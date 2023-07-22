Date locked for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ audio launch

Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in the action comedy entertainer “Jailer.” Nelson Dilipkumar is directing this flick. The first two singles, ‘Kaavaalaa’ and ‘Hukum,’ have amassed solid views on Youtube.

The makers have now dropped a big update about the film. The grand audio launch will take place on 28th July in Chennai at Nehru Indoor Stadium. Along with the remaining songs, the theatrical trailer will be unveiled at the event. Fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining songs and the theatrical trailer.

“Jailer” also features Mohanlal, Shiv Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Mirnaa Menon, and Naga Babu in pivotal roles. Anirudh is the music composer for this biggie, which is backed by Sun Pictures. “Jailer” is slated for a grand release on August 10th.