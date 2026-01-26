‘David Reddy’ first look of Manchu Manoj unveiled

‘David Reddy’ is the latest film starring Rocking Star Manchu Manoj. The film is being produced by Nallagangula Venkat Reddy and Bharat Motukuri under the banners Velvet Soul Motion Pictures and True Radix, and is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti.

Set against the backdrop of the British era, ‘David Reddy’ is being mounted as a large-scale pan-India film with an intense action-drama storyline. Maria Ryaboshapka plays the female lead. The movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. On the occasion of Republic Day today, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of ‘David Reddy’.

In the first-look posters, Manchu Manoj appears in two striking looks titled “Ruthless” and “Brutal,” impressing everyone with his intense screen presence. These looks suggest that the film will feature high-octane action sequences. Manoj’s makeover, body language, appearance, and performance indicate that he has fully brought the character of David Reddy to life.

There are strong expectations that this film will mark a solid comeback for Manchu Manoj. With the release of the first-look posters, ‘David Reddy’ has already generated significant buzz.

Set between 1897 and 1920 during the British colonial period, the makers are producing ‘David Reddy’ on a prestigious scale. In the film, Manchu Manoj portrays a warrior who stands up and fights against brutal British rule. More updates about the project will be announced soon.