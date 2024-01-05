Live
- Tesla recalls 1.6 mn cars in China, lowers Model Y, S and X range
- All’s well that ends well!
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Calcutta HC judge
- No place for Congress in Goa, they have only 'divide and rule' policy: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Record-breaking freeze persists in Sweden
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- 'Divides Mizo people': Mizoram CM opposes border fencing along India-Myanmar border
- India-Pakistan clash in 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to happen in New York on June 9
- China targets EU brandy in tit-for-tat anti-dumping probe
Just In
David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards
Actor David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards for the first time. The actor, who is best known for playing Doctor Who, will oversee proceedings during the U.K.’s biggest night for film on February 18, at the Royal Festival Hall in London
Los Angeles: ActorDavid Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards for the first time. The actor, who is best known for playing Doctor Who, will oversee proceedings during the U.K.’s biggest night for film on February 18, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
He said: “I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” reports Variety.
Tennant’s career across film, TV and stage also includes ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, ‘Good Omens’ and ‘Broadchurch’. He can currently be seen playing Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse.
“We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards,” added BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. “He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.”
As per Variety, Tennant follows previous hosts Richard E. Grant and Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the British Academy — which long relied on the services of Stephen Fry — now appear to go with new faces each year.
The news comes just ahead of the revealing of the BAFTA longlists, covering all 24 categories, which will be announced on January 5. The final nominations will be unveiled on January 18 by former Rising Star award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., and on BritBox International in the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Africa.