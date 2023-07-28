Live
- Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
- Scholarships for Students
- CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
- ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
- ‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
- Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
- This is when ‘Rangabali’ is hitting OTT platform
- Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rule!’
- Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
- Chandrababu continues his tirade with YS Jagan, alleges Polavaram works halted
Just In
Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
Scholarships for Students
CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
“Dayaa” is JD Chakravarthy’s OTT debut and he is quite pumped about the project.
“Dayaa” is JD Chakravarthy’s OTT debut and he is quite pumped about the project. The web series directed by Pawan Sadineni has EeshaRebba as the female lead. The series will premiere on the 4th of August on Hotstar.The show is about a van driver who stumbles upon a dead body and tries to hide it. Things go wrong and how this innocent driver comes out of this mess is the basic story of the show.
“Dayaa” is high on technical aspects and has a very good sound design. The trailer caught the imagination of one and all and now all eyes are on the release of the show which is filled with gritty drama.
JD has started promoting the show and says that he was supposed to make his OTT debut long back but did not find anything that good to say yes to a web series. He further adds that Daya has given him ample scope to perform and prove his mettle as an actor.