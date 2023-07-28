‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy

“Dayaa” is JD Chakravarthy’s OTT debut and he is quite pumped about the project. The web series directed by Pawan Sadineni has EeshaRebba as the female lead. The series will premiere on the 4th of August on Hotstar.The show is about a van driver who stumbles upon a dead body and tries to hide it. Things go wrong and how this innocent driver comes out of this mess is the basic story of the show.

“Dayaa” is high on technical aspects and has a very good sound design. The trailer caught the imagination of one and all and now all eyes are on the release of the show which is filled with gritty drama.

JD has started promoting the show and says that he was supposed to make his OTT debut long back but did not find anything that good to say yes to a web series. He further adds that Daya has given him ample scope to perform and prove his mettle as an actor.