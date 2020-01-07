Dazzling Look Of Disha Patani At 'Malang' Event

Disha Patani is known for modish style statements. This glam doll even loves to accentuate her look donning unique and stylish hairdos. Whenever she steps out, it becomes a celebration for her followers as she never compromises with her looks and throws a la mode fashion goals to her fans.

Yesterday, the trailer release event of 'Malang' was organized and all the actors of this movie were dressed to nines. Disha was also seen dazzling in the green outfit and made all the eyeballs pinned at her.





The sleeveless fill neck gown is a high-low one which has shimmery embellishments all over it. This gown gave her a modish look and made her top the fashion charts of this week.





Disha went with nude strapped heels and added a bracelet & rings to her fingers.





Coming to her makeup, it was flawless and the best match for her attire. She went with smoky eyes by adding a shimmery green effect to the eyelids and enhanced the look with the winged liner. The light-hued lips, perfectly contoured face and blushy cheeks made all her fans fall for her. Coming to her hair, those curly beach waves were super cool and perfectly matched her attire.

Disha you killed us with your looks babe…