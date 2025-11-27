De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Film Reaches ₹66.25 Crore in 13 Days

De De Pyaar De 2 has done decent business so far. The film collected ₹1.25 crore on Day 13 (early estimates). This takes its total 13-day India net collection to around ₹66.25 crore.

13-Day Box Office Summary (Simplified)

Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr

Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr

Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: ₹51.10 Cr

Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr

Day 9: ₹4.00 Cr

Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr

Day 11: ₹1.50 Cr

Day 12: ₹1.80 Cr

Day 13: ₹1.25 Cr

Total (13 Days)

₹66.25 crore India net

Worldwide, overseas and gross figures are yet to be reported.

With inputs from Sacnilk.