Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’

Actor Yogesh Kalle is making his debut with the pan-Indian film 'Trimukha,' featuring Sunny Leone in a key role. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nasser, CID Aditya Srivastav, Suman, Motta Rajendran, Praveen, Ashu Reddy, and others in prominent roles. With principal photography completed, 'Trimukha' is currently in post-production and is slated for release in March 2025.

In addition to 'Trimukha,' the young actor has signed two more films, 'Chanukyam' and 'Bezawada Boys.' 'Chanukyam,' with Hebah Patel as the female lead, is currently in production and features a supporting cast, including Motta Rajendran, Suman, Vinod Kumar, Danya Balakrishna, Sravan, Naga Mahesh, and Prabhakar. 'Bezawada Boys' is yet to commence filming.

'Trimukha,' an investigative thriller, is directed by Rajesh Naidu and Sridevi Maddali. Harsha Kalle is producing the film under the Akira Dream Creations banner.