  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’

Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’
x
Highlights

Actor Yogesh Kalle is making his debut with the pan-Indian film 'Trimukha,' featuring Sunny Leone in a key role.

Actor Yogesh Kalle is making his debut with the pan-Indian film 'Trimukha,' featuring Sunny Leone in a key role. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nasser, CID Aditya Srivastav, Suman, Motta Rajendran, Praveen, Ashu Reddy, and others in prominent roles. With principal photography completed, 'Trimukha' is currently in post-production and is slated for release in March 2025.

In addition to 'Trimukha,' the young actor has signed two more films, 'Chanukyam' and 'Bezawada Boys.' 'Chanukyam,' with Hebah Patel as the female lead, is currently in production and features a supporting cast, including Motta Rajendran, Suman, Vinod Kumar, Danya Balakrishna, Sravan, Naga Mahesh, and Prabhakar. 'Bezawada Boys' is yet to commence filming.

'Trimukha,' an investigative thriller, is directed by Rajesh Naidu and Sridevi Maddali. Harsha Kalle is producing the film under the Akira Dream Creations banner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick