Debuting in Telugu with ‘Bhairavam’is a dream come true moment: Aditi Shankar

Actress Aditi Shankar is all set to make her grand entry into Telugu cinema with the much-anticipated action thriller Bhairavam, hitting screens on May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohit, and is produced by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with presentation by Dr.JayanthilalGada of Pen Studios.

Speaking at a press conference, Aditi revealed that director Vijay approached her after watching her Tamil debut. “He felt I’d be perfect for this bold and bubbly character,” she said. Despite initial language concerns, Aditi shared that the team made her feel comfortable throughout. “This is a dream come true. I used to visit Telugu sets with my father. Now, I’m here for my own film!”

She described Bhairavam as a special project with powerful characters. “Working with Sai, Manoj, and Rohit was fun. All three are humble and talented. Plus, they speak Tamil, so communication was smooth!”

Aditi praised music director Sri Charan for the hit soundtrack and expressed her excitement about the upcoming dance numbers. “I love dancing, and both my songs are favourites.”

Though she’s the daughter of a top Indian director, Aditi insists she’s carving her own path. “I don’t take it as pressure. My dad doesn’t even know my story choices—my mom does!”

Calling Magadheera her all-time favourite, Aditi also expressed her desire to take on period films and strong female roles in the future.