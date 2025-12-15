‘Dekhlenge Saala’ sets a new record

The first single Dekhlenge Saala from Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has created history by amassing over 29.6 million views within just 24 hours of its release. The song has taken social media by storm, emerging as an instant chartbuster and drawing massive attention from fans and music lovers across the globe.

Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, the track’s pulsating energy and catchy beats have struck a chord with audiences. DSP’s composition, paired with Bhaskarabhatla’s powerful mix of motivational and commercial lyrics, has played a key role in the song’s overwhelming reception. The vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Haripriya further elevate the number, adding intensity and mass appeal.

One of the biggest highlights of Dekhlenge Saala is Dinesh Master’s choreography, which has been specially designed to suit Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence. The visuals showcasing the actor’s vintage swagger and commanding dance moves have received thunderous applause from fans. Director Harish Shankar, fondly referred to as the “Cult Captain,” has been widely appreciated for presenting Pawan Kalyan in a full-fledged mass avatar that audiences have been eagerly waiting for.

The song’s grand visual appeal is further enhanced by the contributions of art director Anand Sai, costume designer Neeta Lulla, and cinematographer Ravi Varman, who together have delivered a vibrant and striking visual spectacle. With this record-breaking start, Dekhlenge Saala has firmly set the momentum for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, raising expectations to an all-time high.