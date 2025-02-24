Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka launches title & first look of ‘23’

Renowned director Raj R, known for Mallesham and 8 A.M. Metro, is set to deliver another thought-provoking film with 23. Inspired by real events, the film intricately weaves multiple narratives to explore the complex and often contradictory nature of justice. It raises the poignant question: Does the law apply equally to all in our society?

Featuring Teja and Tanmayee in lead roles, 23 is backed by Studio 99, with Venkat Siddareddy serving as the executive producer. Spirit Media, led by Rana Daggubati, is handling its distribution. The film boasts cinematography by Sunny Kurapati and a haunting musical score by Mark K Robin.

During a special screening, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was visibly moved by the film’s sensitive storytelling. He praised its artistic depth and ability to spark critical discussions. The Deputy CM also unveiled the title and first-look poster, which features a burning bus and people in distress, alongside George Orwell’s powerful quote: "All are equal, but some are more equal than others."

Beyond its social commentary, 23 delves into themes of repentance and redemption, blending an intense narrative with a poignant love story. The film aims to be an emotionally charged cinematic experience that challenges perceptions and provokes deep reflection. The makers are expected to announce the theatrical release date soon.







