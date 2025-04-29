Desert Dawn, Crime Thriller, Kellan Lutz, Saban Films, Cartel Conspiracy

Saban Films has dropped the gripping trailer for Desert Dawn, a gritty crime thriller marking the directorial debut of stuntman-turned-filmmaker Marty Murray. Starring Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet, the film plunges into a sun-scorched world of crime, corruption, and cartel violence set in a seemingly quiet desert town.

Kellan Lutz takes on the role of Luke Easton, a freshly appointed sheriff whose hopes for a peaceful tenure are shattered when a woman is found murdered. Alongside his disillusioned deputy, played by Cam Gigandet, Easton uncovers a deep-rooted conspiracy involving local elites, shady businessmen, and a ruthless cartel bent on keeping their secrets buried.

The trailer teases a moody, tension-filled narrative punctuated by explosive action, morally complex characters, and stunning desert cinematography. Co-written by Chad Law, Johnny Walters, and veteran action filmmaker Art Camacho, the screenplay fuses classic noir sensibilities with contemporary crime drama.

The film’s ensemble cast features Niko Foster, Guillermo Ivan, Chad Michael Collins, Helena Haro, Texas Battle, Mike Ferguson, and Peter Nikkos, all adding depth to the film’s dark, layered narrative.

Set for release on May 16, 2025, Desert Dawn joins Saban Films’ growing catalogue of intense thrillers. With echoes of Sicario, Wind River, and No Country for Old Men, this taut crime saga aims to carve its place in the genre with brooding tension, visceral action, and a raw look at justice in a lawless land.