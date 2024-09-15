‘Devara’ set to make history with exclusive D-Box release in Australia

NTR’s much-awaited film Devara is generating excitement in the film world gradually. The movie, though its trailer has drawn mixed reactions, its advance ticket sales are doing a magic show well, and the viewers have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the movie on the big screen. The production team are confident that Devara will score a blockbuster success and marks the set perfect for its second part.

Now a major update is for the first time, an Indian film, Devara, has been scheduled to be released entirely into D-Box technology. While select shows of some Indian films have used the D-Box technology earlier, it is for the first one that has been totally mastered for the format.





D-Box experience, more than 65,000 haptic movements, vibrations, and textures will be perfectly in sync with what happens on the screen; some of these specially designed recliner seats will be available for audiences who want to feel every hard-hitting sequence of each movie; the list of Australian theatres already announced this new cinema technology.



In the film Devara, NTR Jr. will be teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Srikanth to perform central characters. Koratala Siva is directing the film. The movie is ready to grace this month's silver screen on 27th, and the production house expects it would offer an unforgettable movie experience.

With Devara making history as the very first Indian movie that has hit all screens exclusively in D-Box and with huge expectations from box office, the movie stands all set to create new benchmarks for the Indian film industry.