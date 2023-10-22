Live
- 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'
- Not in jail... I am in your hearts: Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Emotional open letter from jail to Telugu people
- Vikranth, Mehreen Pirzada, Rukshar Dhillon's Big Budget Psychological Action Thriller 'Spark L.I.F.E' third single Gnapakalu is out now
- 300 kg unaccounted gold seized in Andhra's Proddatur town
- 'Unipolar world a distant history': Not tenable to think conflict impact can be limited, says Jaishankar
- 'gana: Protest against ethanol plant turns violent, 2 cops hurt; police vehicle torched
- ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots for its manned mission, possible in future, says Somanath
- Farmers demanding more price for sugar cane; Factory owners denied
- Karnataka aims to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the Coming Year
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities
Just In
Devdatta Nage looks violent in ‘Ashok Galla 2’
Superstar Krishna's grandson Ashok Galla, who made his grand debut with 'Hero' and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, is making his second film under the direction of Arjun Jandhyala of 'Guna 369' fame.
Superstar Krishna's grandson Ashok Galla, who made his grand debut with 'Hero' and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, is making his second film under the direction of Arjun Jandhyala of 'Guna 369' fame. “Ashok Galla 2” is written by creative director Prashant Varma. NRI (Film Distributor) Somineni Balakrishna is producing this film as ‘Production No.1’ of Lalithambika Productions. Nallapaneni Yami is being presented by K Sagar as co-producer. The promotional content of this already released movie has received a good response.
Today the makers have released the first look of Devadatta Nage of “Adipurush” fame who is playing the villain in the film. Devadatta will be seen in the powerful role of Kansaraju in this film. In the first look, he looked very violent holding a knife.
Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi is playing the female lead alongside Ashok Galla. Top technicians are working for this movie. Composer BheemsCicerolio, who is the latest talk of the town is composing the music, while Prasad Moorella is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor. Burra Saimadhav is providing the dialogues.The makers will soon announce title and other details.