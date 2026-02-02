Devotional drama ‘Dakshina Kaali’ releases worldwide

‘Dakshina Kaali’ is an upcoming devotional entertainer starring Subbu and Priyanka as the lead pair, while actress Archana will be seen in the role of the Goddess. The film is produced by Satyavani Meesala under the Srinidhi Creations banner, for which she has also provided the story. Directed by Thota Krishna, the movie is being made as a devotional drama with strong spiritual elements.

The film is all set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on the 6th of this month in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Recently, the songs launch event of ‘Dakshina Kaali’ was held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber.

Renowned director V. Samudra and producers Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana and Prasanna Kumar attended the event as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, director V. Samudra said that the songs and trailer of ‘Dakshina Kaali’ were very impressive and reminded him of the film ‘Ammoru’. He expressed hope that actor Azad, who played the villain in the film, would gain recognition similar to Sonu Sood’s performance in ‘Arundhati’. He added that for producers who cannot afford Sonu Sood’s remuneration, Azad would be a strong alternative.

Producer Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana stated that new films must continue to enter the industry and expressed confidence that ‘Dakshina Kaali’ would definitely be a success after watching its content. He wished for the film to achieve grand success like ‘Ammoru’.

Producer Prasanna Kumar said that filmmaking is not just about words but requires immense effort and dedication. He appreciated the lady producer for making ‘Dakshina Kaali’ with great commitment and assured that their support would always remain with the film’s team.

Director Thota Krishna said that ‘Dakshina Kaali’ has been made to showcase the divine power and greatness of the Goddess. He revealed that apart from directing the film, he also played an important role in it. He assured that the movie would entertain audiences with all the elements they expect.

Producer Satyavani Meesala shared that the Goddess guided them from the beginning of production until release. She said the shooting was completed smoothly without any hurdles due to the Goddess’s blessings. She clarified that the film was not made for monetary gains but solely to portray the greatness and miracles of Goddess Dakshina Kaali. She also thanked seniors like V. Samudra, Prasanna Kumar, and Rama Satyanarayana for their encouragement and support.

Actor Azad said that he played a key role in ‘Dakshina Kaali’ and expressed confidence that the film would bring him good recognition. He thanked the director and producer for giving him such a strong character and said that being compared to Sonu Sood was a great compliment.

Hero Subbu said that India has many village deities and Navadevatas whose greatness should be known to audiences. With that intention, producer Satyavani Meesala made ‘Dakshina Kaali’, and he requested everyone to support the film. The movie is being distributed in Telugu by Rajender Films.