‘Dhandoraa’ success meet highlights strong word of mouth and growing audience response

The success meet of Dhandoraa was held in the presence of the film’s cast, crew, producers, and media, celebrating the strong early response the film has received since its theatrical release on December 25. The event reflected the steady buzz around the film, driven by positive reviews, high ratings, and encouraging word of mouth.

Actor Kamal stated that Dhandoraa is currently among the highest-rated films of the week and confidently described it as a genuine blockbuster in the making. HanuMan producer and distributor K. Niranjan Reddy praised director Muralikanth for choosing a bold subject and noted that every character, even the smallest, left a strong impact. He lauded the performances of Sivaji and Bindu Madhavi for breaking stereotypes.

Producers, including Benny, thanked the media for supporting the film and emphasized the importance of reviews and audience recommendations in taking small films to a wider audience. Several actors shared personal experiences of audience reactions. Ravi Krishna spoke about the strong response during theatre visits, while Rajasekhar revealed that viewers strongly reacted to his character, proving the film’s emotional reach. Bindu Madhavi described the film as her theatrical homecoming after a decade and said the release felt deeply personal.

Director Muralikanth called Dhandoraa his life’s work of over three years and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reviews, recalling a standing ovation during a theatre visit. Concluding the event, Sivaji thanked audiences and the media, quoting director Neelakanta’s words that films like Dhandoraa come once in a decade, and expressed confidence that the film will be discussed well into 2026.