Dhanush excited to work with Kammula

Dhanush is one of the superstars of the Kollywood film industry. The actor surprised everyone by announcing his next film with Sekhar Kammula. The film will be trilingual, which will be made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Though Dhanush did not post an official tweet on the film yesterday, the actor took to his Twitter profile today to share his excitement.

"Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with Narayan Das Narang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this," he posted on Twitter.





Dhanush will be seen in a never seen before character in the film. The actor is extremely happy and excited to be a part of this prestigious project. The complete details of the film will come out soon.