Dhanush to collaborate with ‘Captain Miller’ director for a fresh project

Kollywood’s star performer Dhanush is currently immersed in the filming of “Captain Miller,” a pan-Indian period action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. Alongside him, Priyanka Arul Mohan shines as the female lead in this ambitious project.

The latest update is that Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran are again joining forces for a distinct project, separate from “Captain Miller.” This exciting endeavour, backed by Wunderbar Films, is set to unfold on an immense scale.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also takes on the director’s chair for a movie featuring Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Amidst all this, he gracefully juggles commitments to “Tere Ishk Mein” and a film in collaboration with Sekhar Kammula.