Live
- MLA's criticism of minister Harish Rao stuns Bharat Rashtra Samithi
- Manipur: Tribals reimpose indefinite blockade on two vital national highways
- Kejriwal government offers free sugar to underprivileged Delhi families
- Eyeing large muslim vote bank , KCR announces friendly alliance with AIMIM in elections
- CM Arvind Kejriwal awards permanence certificates to 317 MCD employees
- Nirmal Master plan grant is for IK Reddy land business
- Lucky dip for liquor tenders success fully held by the DC
- KL University Organises Kisan Mahotsav to honor Excellence in Agriculture
- Lovely Professional University receives highest NAAC Grade 'A++'
- BITS Pilani confers Distinguished Awards to Governor of West Bengal and Swiggy Founder
Just In
Dhanush to collaborate with ‘Captain Miller’ director for a fresh project
Highlights
Kollywood’s star performer Dhanush is currently immersed in the filming of “Captain Miller,” a pan-Indian period action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. Alongside him, Priyanka Arul Mohan shines as the female lead in this ambitious project.
Kollywood’s star performer Dhanush is currently immersed in the filming of “Captain Miller,” a pan-Indian period action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran. Alongside him, Priyanka Arul Mohan shines as the female lead in this ambitious project.
The latest update is that Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran are again joining forces for a distinct project, separate from “Captain Miller.” This exciting endeavour, backed by Wunderbar Films, is set to unfold on an immense scale.
Meanwhile, Dhanush also takes on the director’s chair for a movie featuring Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Amidst all this, he gracefully juggles commitments to “Tere Ishk Mein” and a film in collaboration with Sekhar Kammula.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS