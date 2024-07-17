Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’trailer promises high-octane action

National award-winning superstar Dhanush is making his directorial debut with his milestone 50th film as an actor, Raayan. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in prominent roles. The recently released trailer has already generated significant buzz.

The trailer opens with a powerful narration, highlighting the cunning nature of wolves compared to tigers and lions, setting the stage for an action-packed spectacle. Dhanush's character makes a dramatic entrance, described as a "Brahmarakshasa," with a promise to "burn," giving viewers goosebumps. His transformation and action sequences are captivating and raise expectations for the film.

Sandeep Kishan's intriguing presence, along with significant roles played by SJ Surya, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram, adds to the film's appeal.

The trailer is elevated by the brilliant background music of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, combined with Om Prakash's stunning visuals and Prasanna GK's sharp editing. The high production values of Sun Pictures and the impressive action choreography by Peter Hein further enhance the trailer's impact.

Set to release worldwide on July 26, Raayan will have its Telugu version distributed grandly by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP. The film promises to be a high-octane action entertainer, eagerly awaited by fans.







