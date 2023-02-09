Dhanush's 'SIR' trailer receiving rave reviews

Kollywood star hero Dhanush will next feature in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film "Vaathi/Sir." The movie team is ensuring the film stays in the headlines by releasing back-to-back promotional content. Today the theatrical trailer was launched at an event conducted at AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad.

The trailer starts with a voiceover that explains that education is a non-profitable service in India. A few lecturers from Tripathi Educational Institutions are given the responsibility of teaching at government colleges. Then Dhanush is shown in an elegant manner as a lecturer. Samyukta Menon is introduced as a Biology professor, and the romantic track between the lead pair looks refreshing.

In comes Samuthirakani, who says that one needs to spend high to get quality education. We get to see glimpses of Dhanush taking on the baddies to provide education to all. The trailer is well cut, with a perfect blend of mass and class elements.

Dhanush looks impeccable as always, and he is superb as a lecturer. His body language, style, and mannerisms are a treat to watch. The production values look great, and the movie seems to provide insight into how a few influential people are misusing education to earn money.

Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas are playing supporting roles. "Sir" is being made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring tunes for this flick which hits the screens on 17th February.