Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Crosses ₹400 Crore

Dhurandar 2 is going all viral and doing extremely well in the theaters. The cinema box office says that Dhurandar 2 has reached Rupees 400 crore. This shows it is a big Bollywood movie success.

The movie is growing faster and faster every single day. Fans who love Ranveer Singh have especially contributed into the success of the movie. The movie has earned good money for itself.

During the weekend box office India, the movie earned even more. Saturday and Sunday collections were very high. This helped increase the total Dhurandhar 2 earnings quickly. Many theatres were full, showing that people really like the film.

Experts say the movie can soon become one of the highest grossing films India if it keeps earning like this. The action story and acting are liked by many viewers.

This film collection report shows that people across the country are enjoying the movie. It also shows that action filled films are still extremely famous.

To end it all, the box office has showed that Dhurandhar 2 is doing extremely well and if, it continues to grow like this, Dhurandhar 2 might becoming the biggest hit movie of the year.