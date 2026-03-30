Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records

Dhurandhar 2 has went off charts and has became a humongous success all around the world. Aditya Dhar, the man who directed this awesome film, is getting a lot of love from fans worldwide. In just 11 days, the 2nd part has got more than Rupees 1,365 crore!

The earnings from India for Dhurandar 2 has crossed Rupees 867 crore. This just shows how big of an impact the movie has put in India. The movie is also earning very well in other countries. Dhurandar 2 has became a global hit!

This Aditya Dhar film success has broken many records. One big achievement is that the film earned more than the total collection of its first part in just 11 days. This makes it a true Dhurandhar 2 record breaking moment.

Now, the movie is called a Bollywood blockbuster 2026. It is quickly becoming one of the highest grossing Indian movies ever. Experts think it may earn even more in the coming days because people are still going to watch it.

According to the reports for the movies which have came up just a few weeks ago, Dhurandhar 2 is doing really well in both India and other countries. This shows how popular it is everywhere.

In Bollywood news today, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year. The Dhurandhar sequel success proves that a strong story and good direction can make a movie very successful.