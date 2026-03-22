‘Dhurandhar 2’ creates box office storm; redefines target for ‘Varanasi’

Indian cinema is witnessing an unprecedented box office phenomenon with Dhurandhar 2, which has emerged as a massive success both domestically and overseas. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is registering extraordinary numbers, exceeding trade expectations and setting new records within days of its release.

One of the most significant milestones has been achieved in the North American market, where the film crossed the $10 million mark within its opening weekend. This feat makes Dhurandhar 2 the first Indian film to reach such a figure in just three days, highlighting its widespread appeal and strong international reception.

Trade analysts believe that the film’s performance could redefine box office benchmarks for upcoming big-budget Indian films. Among those under the spotlight is the much-anticipated project Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Rajamouli, known for delivering record-breaking hits, now faces heightened expectations, especially after the global success of RRR, which brought international recognition to Indian cinema with its Oscar-winning achievement. Industry experts note that surpassing the $10 million opening weekend benchmark set by Dhurandhar 2 will be a challenging task for any film, including Varanasi.

While Dhurandhar 2 has benefited from being a sequel, trade circles point out that Rajamouli’s strong reputation and strategic marketing capabilities could play a crucial role in driving Varanasi’s global performance. The filmmaker’s growing popularity in Western markets, especially after RRR gained traction on streaming platforms, is expected to boost anticipation.

As Indian films continue to expand their global footprint, Dhurandhar 2 stands as a testament to the industry’s rising influence, setting new standards for international box office success.