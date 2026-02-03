Dhurandhar Returns with a Vengeance: Ranveer Singh Drops Powerful First Look

Promotions for Dhurandhar 2 have officially kicked off. On Tuesday morning, Ranveer Singh shared the first look poster of the highly-awaited sequel and revealed the official name of the film. Ranveer announced that dhurandhar 2 title is officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor shared his look as Hamza/Jaskirat from the film and said the teaser will drop at a little past noon today.

Sharing his poster from Dhurandhar 2 on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Ranveer posted it in English as well as in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. On the poster, we see Ranveer’s character Hamza soaked in the rain. He has his eyes fixed on the camera as he raises his fists. The film’s title is edited behind him and the entire frame has a reddish tint. “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” Ranveer captioned the post.

But eagle-eyed fans noted that while Ranveer was tagging the cast of Dhurandhar 2, he also wrote Akshaye Khanna’s name. The actor played the villain Rehman Dakait in the first Dhurandhar and his character was killed off in the ending. Akshaye’s name being mentionned in the caption seems to confirm the speculations that he will make a dhurandhar sequel first look, most likely in some flashback sequences.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was a spy thriller that released on December 5 last year. Ranveer played as Indian spy who went undercover in the underworld of Karachi and took them down along with their terror groups link.