Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser reveals Ranveer Singh’s intense new avatar

The teaser trailer for Ranveer Singh's highly-anticipated sequel came out by film's producers on February 3 2026.

In Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser clip that we watch, we witness Ranveer getting ready to go for the Jaskirat to Hamza transformation to Pakistan's most feared criminal, Hamza who has pledged to eliminate every gang responsible for killing in Pakistan. Hamza's story of origin appears to form an emotional axis for Part 2 of the story, revealing his roots and connecting with the present time where Hamza seeks revenge on the people who let terror groups to operate in India.

Arjun Rampal Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan can also be seen in the trailer, in brief glimpses. The teaser closes by showing Ranveer smoking a cigarette, and his voice is heard saying:" Ye you are Hindustan hai, ye ghar me grhusega maarega bahi (This is a brand new India. We'll invade enemy territory and then kill)."

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The film's first installment, Dhurandhar released on December 5 and became an overnight success on the screen, netting the sum of Rs 836 crore (India net) as per trade expert Sacnilk.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya and Lokesh Dhar The film will compete against Yash actor Toxic the 19th of March 19 when it is released in theaters.