Dhvani Bhanushali reflects on six years of ‘Psycho Saiyaan’

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her chartbuster “Psycho Saiyaan” from the 2019 action thriller Saaho marked its sixth anniversary. The vibrant track, which became a massive hit upon release, played a pivotal role in Dhvani’s career, marking her foray into singing in multiple South Indian languages.

Taking to Instagram, Dhvani shared a throwback video of herself dancing to the infectious number, while recalling how the project came her way at a turning point in her journey. “‘6 years of Psycho Saiyaan today… and I still remember exactly where I was when it all began. I had just released Vaaste and was in Goa with my friends when I got the call: ‘We’re doing Psycho Saiyaan in three more languages and you’ll be singing all of them,’” she wrote.

The multilingual version of the song featured Dhvani’s vocals in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Despite initial nerves, she took the challenge head-on, carefully learning the pronunciation of each syllable in the new languages. She credited the music team for believing in her abilities and called the opportunity a “big leap” in her musical journey.

Adding to the memorable experience was her meeting with Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on set. Dhvani expressed how touched she was when fans said her voice suited Shraddha perfectly. “That meant more than I can explain,” she said, highlighting how the song helped shape her path and deepen her connection with listeners. She also expressed gratitude toward co-singer Sachet Tandon and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, calling the collaboration an enriching experience. “Even now, when I hear you singing it at shows or see your videos online… It reminds me just how powerful music can be,” she shared, thanking fans for keeping the song alive in their hearts.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolved around an intense action plot featuring gang wars and undercover missions tied to a massive financial crime.

Dhvani’s reflections on Psycho Saiyaan not only celebrate a musical milestone but also underline her evolution as a pan-Indian

playback singer.