Diana Penty sums up every 'Mumbaikar' perfectly when Mumbai hits 18 degrees

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty gave a light-hearted twist to Mumbai’s “winter” with a hilarious post talking about the “10-day” cold days Mumbaikars wait for.

Taking to social media, she shared a relatable post that perfectly captured the quintessential Mumbaikar response to a sudden chill.

The actress posted a video of herself bundled up in stylish winter wear, cheekily captioned: “Every Mumbaikar the moment the temperature drops to 18 degrees.”

“The 10-day winter we wait all year for,” Diana wrote as the caption, along with the song Alive Again by Alone in My Room playing in the background.

Diana began her modelling career in 2005. She made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film Cocktail in 2012. After a four-year hiatus, Diana portrayed the titular role of a runaway bride in Happy Bhag Jayegi, a sleeper hit.

She went on to play an army officer in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, a public service volunteer in Shiddat and the leading lady in the streaming film Bloody Daddy.

The actress was seen in Detective Sherdil featuring Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, and Banita Sandhu.

The story follows Sherdil as he investigates the mysterious murder of an Indian-origin telecom tycoon in Budapest.

She expanded into the OTT space with “Do You Wanna Partner”, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The series explores female entrepreneurship, friendship, and resourcefulness, with an ensemble cast including Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Sufi Motiwala.

“Do You Wanna Partner” follows two friends Shikha and Anahita,who launch a craft beer business in urban India, navigating challenges in a male-dominated industry, including skeptical families, investors, and bureaucratic hurdles.

The series blends humor and social commentary, highlighting their friendship and ingenuity as they pursue personal and professional growth.



