Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares his fascination for police officers

Renowned actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, acclaimed for his recent stint in the streaming series 'Poacher', is gearing up to reprise his role as DSP Barun Ghosh in the highly anticipated season 3 of 'Undekhi'.



Expressing his admiration for portraying police officers, Bhattacharya highlighted their valor and selflessness as qualities that have always captivated him. The unveiling of the trailer for 'Undekhi 3' has heightened audience anticipation, setting the stage for another riveting chapter in the franchise.

Bhattacharya, who previously essayed the role of a cop in 'Jamatara', shared his excitement about portraying DSP Barun Ghosh once again in this popular series. Speaking about it, he said, "Well, I must confess that I really enjoy playing a cop! Police officers always fascinated me, their valor, their selflessness. If you see, the character arcs in both the shows ('Jamatara' and 'Undekhi') are strikingly different. As DSP Barun Ghosh, there's an innate need to prove the devious 'papaji' guilty."

"As we delve into the next chapter of Barun's journey, I can promise fans that the stakes are higher than ever before. Can't wait for the audience to enjoy this one," he added.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, 'Undekhi 3' also features a stellar cast including Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh, Varun Badola, and Ankur Rathee.

With 'Undekhi 3' set to stream on SonyLIV starting May 10, audiences can brace themselves for another thrilling ride, anticipating the unraveling of new mysteries and the resurgence of DSP Barun Ghosh's indomitable spirit.