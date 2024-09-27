Did Jr. NTR really work with real life cheetah’s on the set of R.R.R? The man clears up some hilarious doubts on netflix’s the great indian kapil show

Kapil and team are already winning our hearts and JIGRA with just its first episode, and they’re continuing on their mission to turn our Shanivaars into Funnyvaars with the upcoming episodes. This time around on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, we have the star-studded cast of DEVARA - Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. With the legendary Man of the Masses, Jr. NTR in company, questions were bound to arise on his experience working on the megahit R.R.R. When asked by Kapil about what it was like to shoot his badass entry scene with a variety of animals on the film, Jr. NTR unveiled this hilarious confusion many fans of the movie asked him about regarding the same scene.

Jr. NTR shares with Kapil, “Log soch rahe the, ki voh joh Bheem ka entry tha nah, with those Cheetas, Bhalus and Sher was real. So people were actually thinking, ki mein actually andar animals ke saath baitha hua tha. Log mujhe puch rahe the ki, kaise baith gaye aap? Phir maine bola yaar, yeh toh pura VFX hain. Aur wo bole, ‘Arre nahi, yeh VFX nahi hain sir, yeh aap sachi main baith gaye hain!’ Toh mujhe logo ko explain karne ke liye, puri R.R.R ki movie sunani padi (laughs)”

(Some people thought that Bheem’s entry scene, with those Cheeta’s, Bears and Lion was real. So they were actually thinking that I was really sitting inside there with these wild animals next to me. People were asking me questions like, how could you sit with them so easily? Then I would tell, ‘but that was VFX?’ And they would disagree with me going, ‘No no, this can’t be VFX sir, you must have sat with the real deal!’ That’s how in order to explain this confusion, I would end narrating the entire story of R.R.R to them (laughs))

Now Jr. NTR may play men of steel on screen incredibly well, but a rendezvous with real life Tigers and Cheetahs may be too much, even for him!

To hear more such stories this funnyvaar, don’t forget to tune into The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Saturday, at 8 pm, only on Netflix!