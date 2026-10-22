- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
- Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’
- NIA likely to probe IED blast at under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar
- Ashok Gehlot condemns removal of over 70 photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House
- RBI MPC minutes: Economists maintain back-to-back repo rate hike stance
Diljit Dosanjh warns against online scam ahead of Delhi concert: Do not share personal data
In Short
Diljit revealed that his team has come across many such posts asking users to register as volunteers for his Delhi concert. He further shared that he was also shown many of these posts by his team.
Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh used social media to issue a warning against a potential scam ahead of his Delhi concert. The 'Jatt & Juliet' actor requested netizens not to share any of their personal information with anyone on social media claiming to recruit volunteers for the concert.
Diljit revealed that his team has come across many such posts asking users to register as volunteers for his Delhi concert. He further shared that he was also shown many of these posts by his team. The 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' actor went on to clarify that no such recruitment was taking place.
The singer and actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a clip in which he shared in Punjabi, “We have not asked anyone to register as a volunteer, so kindly do not share your information with anyone. If you share your information with any of these pages, you know that in today's time, data is the biggest thing. So don't share your information. What these pages do is take your data and then sell it. So that's a different business. This was an important message to share because a lot of people get scammed this way.”
After that, Diljit shared another motivational message on his handle. He pointed out that setbacks are only a way for the universe to make you stronger.
“Whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, sometimes it happens that that thing is not meant for you, and you deserve even better. So, just focus on that. This is definite and true: that 'whatever is happening, it is happening on his (God's) command. Even if you are going through a difficult time today and suffering because of that, it might be that it's for your own good. You are being made stronger for a better task and a better platform," Diljit shared.
'Conspiring with foreign forces': Nishikant Dubey calls for probe into Rahul Gandhi's visits overseas
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Jucdicial panel to identify lapses, will shape safety rules from 2027
iPhone 18 launch soon: Price, specs and launch timeline
Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan to join India A team from second game of New Zealand tour
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
High-handed behaviour of police officers can't be tolerated, says K'taka CM; orders probe into denial of entry to ministers for puja
Congress won't return to power for next 30 years: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi