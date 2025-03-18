Diljit Dosanjh wraps up the UK schedule of 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped up the UK schedule of his much-awaited drama, "Sardaar Ji 3".

Sharing the exciting update on social media, Diljit dropped a blurred picture from the set. Diljit's back is facing the cameras, whereas the faces of the remaining cast have been hidden with emojis.

"Sardaar Ji UK shoot done", Diljit wrote in the caption. He added, "This June". The singer even added his track "Tension" in the backdrop.

Earlier this month, Diljit revealed the release date of "Sardaar Ji 3" on social media.

The singer and actor treated his InstaFam with some behind-the-scene photos from the drama and shared that the project will be released in the cinema halls in June this year.

"Sardaar Ji 3 Movie in JUNE," Diljit captioned the post.

Helmed by Amar Hundal, the highly-awaited movie will feature Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela in crucial roles, along with others.

In addition to this, the reports have been doing rounds that famous Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has also come on board the cast of "Sardaar Ji 3".

Diljit and Hania's social media posts started the rumors of a possible collaboration.

The 'Chamkila' actor shared a couple of snaps on Instagram dressed in a hoodie, red jacket, and black trousers.

However, the scenery in Diljit's post caught everyone's attention as it seemed very similar to the one Hania had shared on social media. It looked like both Diljit and Hania posted pictures from the same location in the UK.

The rumor mills claim that Diljit and Hania are either shooting for Diljit's new music video "Water" or "Sardaar Ji 3". However, an official announcement is awaited.

Turning back the clock, Hania attended Diljit's London concert a couple of months ago. She was even invited by Diljit on the stage during the event.

Furthermore, Diljit's lineup also includes "Punjab 95". The film is believed to be based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He was the director of a bank in Amritsar during the militancy period in Punjab.



