Director Ranjit Jeyakodi Expresses Gratitude After Success of Film Michael

The latest film by Sundeep Kishan, "Michael," has received positive reviews since its release on February 3rd. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the action film is winning over audiences. In response, Jeyakodi took to social media to share a heartfelt note, expressing his connection to the film and his appreciation for both positive and negative reviews.

He wrote, "As with all my films, 'Michael' is close to my heart. I put 100% effort into it. While not every film can please everyone, I am grateful to those who enjoyed 'Michael.' For those who didn't, I will work harder on my next project to create a film that you will enjoy. I respect all opinions and views."

The film features an impressive cast, including Sundeep Kishan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Divyansha Kaushik. The music was composed by Sam CS and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, grossing a reported Rs 11.34 crore in just three days.