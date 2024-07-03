  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Director Venkat Prabhu builds anticipation on Thalapathy’s ‘The GOAT’

Director Venkat Prabhu builds anticipation on Thalapathy’s ‘The GOAT’
x
Highlights

Amidst swirling rumors that Samantha might be cast as the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated 69th movie, Vijay’s upcoming film "The...

Amidst swirling rumors that Samantha might be cast as the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated 69th movie, Vijay’s upcoming film "The Greatest of All Time" (The GOAT) has generated significant buzz.

Director Venkat Prabhu recently took to social media to share an exciting update, revealing that the post-production work on "The GOAT" is progressing rapidly at Lola VFX, a renowned visual effects company based in Los Angeles. The film is slated for release on September 5, 2024.

"The Greatest of All Time" features an impressive ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in pivotal roles. This star-studded lineup adds to the mounting excitement surrounding the film.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film is bankrolled by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh. The soundtrack for "The GOAT" is composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, promising a musical treat for fans.

With "The Greatest of All Time" poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle and the ongoing speculation about Samantha's potential involvement in Vijay’s next project, fans have much to look forward to in the coming months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X