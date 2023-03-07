Director Venkatesh Maha Clears The Air On KGF Controversy

It is all known that young Tollywood filmmaker Venkatesh Maha is being trolled for his comments on the recent blockbuster KGF movie. He spoke against the mother character in the movie and said it could have been better. Off late, he dropped a note on this and tried to put out his point and cleared the air by apologising for the harsh words used in the interview. On the occasion of Women's Day, a special interview was held having writer-directors Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Nandini Reddy, Vivek Athreya and Shiva Nirvana along with Venkatesh Maha. In the same interview, he uttered a few words about the mother character in KGF. But the whole discussion is kept apart and the words he uttered are being trolled.

Through this post, Venkatesh also apologized for the language he used in the interview!

His post reads, "Hi Everyone!

I empathize with the emotion of all the fans in everything that happened over last 24 hours. There's a lot of discussion happened in that panel and the 2 mins your are watching is a clip out of the context. It makes me sad that along with me my fellow filmmakers in the panel are also getting trolled. I don't want any one of them to take a hit for my opinion. They are some of the most respected directors in Telugu film Industry, and I humbly request you all to protect that.

- Venkatesh Maha".

Well, Venkatesh doled out, "I want to meet this utterly selfish woman who advises her son to amass wealth through whichever means, get surrounded by it at the time of his death. We applaud the hero and laud his efforts when he builds narrow cubicles for people who dig up gold for him; takes all that gold to the sea to get buried in it. What are we telling our audience? Why is the audience making these films big hits?"

This interview bagged lakhs of views but Venkatesh's words created a storm!

Speaking about Venkatesh's career, he made his debut with Care of Kancharapalem in 2018 which stood as the biggest hit. His second movie Uma Maheshvara Ugra Roopasya was the remake of the Malayalam hit Maheshinte Pratheekaaram. His next movie will be Anger Tales which is being directly released on the OTT platform!