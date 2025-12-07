Disha Patani looks bold yet serene

Disha Patani, who has been juggling projects across Telugu, Tamil, Chinese, and even English cinema, has had a relatively silent year with no major releases in India. Naturally, all eyes are now on 2026, with hopes that AwaraPan 2 will finally give her the strong onscreen re-entry fans have been waiting for.

With no releases to promote at the moment, Disha turned to what she does best—keeping her social media buzzing. She dropped a fresh set of photos online, and they’ve instantly become the talk of the town. The actress looks bold yet serene, capturing a late-night, moody vibe that blends glamour with effortless ease.

Disha is seen draped in a soft lavender saree paired with a glittering blouse that catches the light beautifully even in the dim, outdoorsy setup. The backdrop of dark foliage adds a cinematic touch, complementing her dreamy expressions without overshadowing her.

The moment the photos went live, celebrity friends poured in with love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted with hearts, Tara Sutaria called her “Beaauuutttt,” Jacqueline Fernandez added more affection, Janhvi Kapoor crowned her an “Angel princess,” and Mouni Roy—one of her closest friends—kept it classic with, “my stunner.”

While Disha’s release calendar may have taken a pause this year, her presence clearly hasn’t. With AwaraPan 2 on the horizon and her social media game staying strong, fans are hoping 2026 will mark her big, long-awaited comeback.