Disha Patani turn heads with a sizzling look

Disha Patani, the talented actress from Uttar Pradesh, made her Tollywood debut in 2015 with Loafer, starring alongside Varun Tej. Since then, she has become a household name, not just for her acting skills but for her remarkable journey in the world of fashion. Known for her stunning looks and striking presence, Disha has evolved into one of Bollywood’s most celebrated fashionistas, amassing an Instagram following of 62 million and setting new trends with her impeccable style.





Recently, Disha turned heads with a sizzling new look shared on her social media. She rocked a shimmering, mini strappy dress, exuding a playful yet glamorous vibe. With her hair flowing freely and her infectious expression, she gave off major Barbie doll vibes, making a bold fashion statement. Whether on-screen or off, Disha effortlessly combines glamour and grace, keeping her fans captivated with her radiant style.





Though her recent Tamil film Kanguva, where she portrayed a role inspired by Angelina Jolie, did not perform well at the box office, Disha is already looking ahead. She is set to star in Welcome to the Jungle, a highly anticipated project directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji. The film, scheduled for release in 2025, promises to be a star-studded affair, with Disha sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez.