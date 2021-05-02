DJ Khaled releases new hip hop album ‘Khaled Khaled’

DJ Khaled released his new hip Hop album titled "Khaled Khaled". This is his twelfth full-length album. Khaled posted the cover of his album on Twitter while announcing the launch.

"I like who I've become. Palms up together #KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW Sun with face THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU, FAN LUV ENJOY -- Khaled Khaled," the musician posted on Twitter.

The album consists of 14 tracks and features mega names including JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Harmonies by the Hive (speculated by fans to be Beyonce), Justin Timberlake, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and Drake.





🤲🏽 #KHALEDKHALED TRACKLISTING

ALBUM THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH #FANLUV I Know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101% 👀

STAY TUNED!



Also the next post is gonna.... MAN... all I know is ... it CHANGED MY LIFE! And it's HISTORIC 🤲🏽@wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/7zCPS45hze — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021



