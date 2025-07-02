Doja Cat reveals what she doesn’t want to become

Los Angeles: Rapper and singer Doja Cat has made a vow. The rapper has determined to avoid being a "little monster" who "just wants success".

The 'Paint the Town Red' singer and rapper is gearing up to drop her fifth studio album, ‘Vie’, but if the record, or another of her other future projects, fail to perform as well as she hopes she doesn't want to be "up in arms and upset", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told V Magazine, "What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success. I want to focus more on, How does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?”.

She further mentioned, "It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right? If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 29-year-old star also admitted she is "surprised" by her vocal ability nowadays, insisting she "could not sing" before.

She added, "Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing. I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life”.

Earlier this year, Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - performed James Bond song Diamonds are Forever at the Academy Awards, as part of a 007 tribute. However, some of the performers, including the Streets hitmaker, were trolled for their renditions. Afterwards, Doja admitted she felt "scared" signing the tune on such a big stage, and said the "nerves got to (her)".

She wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me”.

“I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it, but the nerves got to me and a b***h hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye”, she added.



