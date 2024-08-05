‘Double iSmart’ Trailer: Ram Pothineni And Sanjay Dutt’s Face off Leaves Fans Intrigued

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘iSmart Shankar,’ ‘Double iSmart’ is set to take the silver screen by storm. Starring the energetic Ustad Ram Pothineni and directed by the legendary Puri Jagannadh, this action-packed movie promises to be a high-octane ride full of mass appeal. With its grand release slated for August 15th, the film’s trailer, launched on August 4th, has only amplified the excitement.

The trailer of ‘Double iSmart’ delivers exactly what fans were hoping for—unbridled action, catchy dialogues, and a taste of Ram Pothineni's signature style. The film introduces Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Bigbul, whose villainous charisma adds an extra layer of intensity to the narrative.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the trailer is the concept of brain memory transfer, a futuristic twist that Puri Jagannadh has seamlessly integrated into the story. The trailer kicks off with Ram's stylish entry, accompanied by a background voice that humorously refers to him as "the only idiot walking around with a USB port on his head," setting the tone for the film's unique blend of sci-fi and mass entertainment.

Ram Pothineni, known for his high-energy performances, doesn't disappoint, delivering powerful dialogues, electrifying dance moves, and action scenes that are sure to thrill audiences. The dynamic between Ram's character, Shankar, and Sanjay Dutt's Bigbul is particularly captivating, as the two engage in a battle of wits and strength, each asserting their dominance in a fierce showdown.

The trailer also teases elements of romance, with Kavya Thapar playing the female lead opposite Ram Pothineni. Their chemistry, combined with witty dialogues and double entendres, adds a lighter, entertaining contrast to the film’s intense action sequences. Additionally, the trailer hints at a strong emotional core, with mother sentiment playing a significant role, a hallmark of Puri Jagannadh’s storytelling.

Veteran comedian Ali makes an appearance in a unique getup, promising to bring his own brand of humor to the film. The mass appeal is further heightened by Mani Sharma's powerful background score, which perfectly complements the film's high-energy scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym0upoayqJg

‘Double iSmart’ is poised for a Pan India release, catering to audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. While the trailer has already been released in four languages, fans are eagerly awaiting the Tamil version, which is expected to drop soon.

The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, with Shyam K Naidu and Gianni handling the cinematography. Mani Sharma’s music, combined with Puri Jagannadh’s direction, ensures that ‘Double iSmart’ will deliver a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences nationwide.