‘Double iSmart’hits a high note with ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and dynamic director Puri Jagannadh have once again created musical magic with their upcoming film, "Double iSmart," a sequel to their previous hit "iSmart Shankar." The film’s soundtrack, composed by Mani Sharma, is already making waves ahead of its release.

Following the success of the first single "Steppa Maar," the second single, "Maar Muntha Chod Chinta," has been unleashed to a thumping response. Penned by KasarlaShyam, the lyrics are distinctive, capturing the essence of typical Hyderabad slang.

This desi party number showcases Mani Sharma's ability to blend native folk flavors with high-energy beats. The vibrant composition is brought to life by the voices of Rahul Sipligunj, DhanunjaySeepana, and Keerthana Sharma, whose vocals perfectly match the song's exuberant energy.

Ram Pothineni's electrifying performance and dynamic dance moves are a visual treat, with the hook step poised to become a sensation. Kavya Thapar, who stars opposite Ram, enhances the song's appeal with her glamorous presence. The song's lively set and flamboyant filming further add to its festive vibe, making it an ideal choice for desi parties.

Produced by PuriJagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, "Double iSmart" features Sanjay Dutt in a powerful role and Kavya Thapar as the female lead. The cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli adds a visual flair to the film.

"Double iSmart" is set for a Pan India release on August 15th, promising a high-energy, musically rich experience for fans.