‘Downtown’ challenged me both mentally and physically: Tiger Shroff

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has collaborated with ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis for the electrifying new party song Downtown, describing it as one of the “coolest worlds” he has ever stepped into. Backed by BLM Music, the song features Tiger alongside Akanksha Sharma and promises a visually striking, high-octane experience.

Sharing his experience, Tiger revealed that the song challenged him both mentally and physically. He said the technical setup demanded complete precision in every move, pushing him to deliver a performance that is sharper, more intense, and physically demanding than his previous dance numbers. According to the actor, working with Bosco helped him explore a new rhythm and energy, adding a fresh dimension to his on-screen persona.

The video is set in a dramatic, firefighter-inspired world filled with smoke, sirens, sparks, water effects, and heavy gear, creating a gritty yet stylish visual spectacle. Bosco, known for iconic dance hits like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Tauba Tauba, and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, said the concept was designed to celebrate firefighters through a fun, aspirational, and high-energy narrative. He also revealed that the entire video was shot in just nine hours, making the production as intense as the visuals themselves.

On the film front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, an unofficial remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. With Downtown, Tiger once again proves his ability to reinvent his dance persona while delivering mass entertainment.